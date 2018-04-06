Motley Crue figures join Rock Iconz collection

Collectable limited edition figures of all four members of Motley Crue are to be released this summer.

They’re the latest band to feature in the Knucklebonz ‘Rock Iconz’ collection, which also includes Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine, the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead, and late Motorhead legend Lemmy.

There are only 3000 of each statue of Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars, with each hand-painted 8.5-inch figure coming with a certificate of authenticity.

Bassist Sixx says: “We love to see our fans getting excited about new figurines and it’s really cool to see a company paying homage to this classic era of the band’s history. The KnuckleBonz are so detailed and true to nature.

“We’re really happy with the way they turned out and hope the fans will have as much fun with them as we had in the process of creating them.”

All four are now available for pre-order either as a set or individually from the Knucklebonez website. Find individual shots of each band member below.

Motley Crue brought the curtain down on their 34-year career with a show at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on December 31, 2015.

Their long-awaited biopic The Dirt is currently being filmed, with a release date to be announced in due course.