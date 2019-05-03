Ghost’s Papa Emeritus II and Cardinal Copia join Knucklebonz lineup

Knucklebonz have revealed a new range of collectable Ghost figures which will join their lineup later this year.

The company’s Rock Iconz range already features AC/DC’s Angus Young, Marilyn Manson, Lemmy, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead and Alice Cooper.

But even though the range also includes Papa Emeritus III, they’ve decided to bring out three more Ghost figures: Papa Emeritus II, Cardinal Copia in a red cassock and Cardinal Copia in a black tuxedo.

Only 3000 of each statue has been created and, like the other figures in the range, each is hand-painted and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

For further information, visit the official Knucklebone website.

Back in February, frontman Tobias Forge told Billboard that he’d begun working on the band’s new studio album, which will be the follow-up to Prequelle .

The Ghost leader said: "I have tons of bits and pieces and stuff written, and I know that once I really start working that there's going to be a record which feels very inspired.”

Ghost are currently on tour with Metallica across Europe.