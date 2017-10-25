Courtesans premiere video for Feel The Same

Courtesans have premiered their new video for Feel The Same exclusively with TeamRock.

The song is one of five that appear on the London outfit’s Better Safe Than Sober EP, which arrived in March this year.

The band tell TeamRock: “Feel The Same is a tale of deception, desperation and resignation. It’s about a hollow belief in other people’s honour, honesty and good intentions when dealing with your emotions.

“Holding on to what you thought you were told was true but being confronted with the chilling reality of having been lied to and then left alone to battle the pain of understanding the lies you were spun, questioning everything you thought was real.”

Courtesans have also announced a UK tour with special guests Bullet Height which will take place across November and December. Find a full list of live dates below.

Nov 23: Cardiff The Moon

Nov 24: Bristol Mothers Ruin

Nov 25: Southampton Heartbreakers

Nov 26: Brighton The Hope & Ruin

Dec 01: Leicester Duffy’s Bar

Dec 02: Nottingham The Red Room

Dec 03: Norwich The Waterfront Studio

Dec 06: Birmingham The Flapper

Dec 07: Leeds The Key Club

Dec 09: Newcastle Think Tank

