Corrosion of Conformity, Orange Goblin and Masters Of Reality confirmed for Desertfest 2020

The first 9 bands to be storming the UK's premiere doom, desert and stoner rock festival, Desertfest, in 2020 have been revealed, including headlining acts Corrosion of Conformity and Masters of Reality.

This year's festival played host to Om, Fu Manchu, Amenra, All Them Witches and Wovenhand with next year's edition boasting the likes of Orange Goblin, Former Kyuss drummer Brant Bjork, The Picturebooks, Green Lung, The Brothers Key, Possessor and Black Orchids.

Making their first UK appearance in five years are one of the most influential bands in desert rock history headliners Masters of Reality, and four years on from their last Desertfest appearance, Southern metallers Corrosion of Conformity will make a welcome return.

Desertfest 2020 will see the festival enter its ninth year, and will take place across Camden Town, London from May 1-3. Tickets are on sale now.