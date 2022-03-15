Corey Taylor announces debut UK solo shows, promises to "bring the party"

Corey Taylor has announced his first ever UK solo shows.

Slipknot's frontman will play gigs in London, Hull, Swansea and Manchester in October. Cherry Bombs, who feature the singer's wife Alicia, have been booked as the tour's support act. All of which, understandably, means that Taylor is rather excited about his upcoming jaunt.



“It’s been too damn long since I’ve been to My Island,” the singer says in a statement. “I miss my people. And I’m bringing the party with me.”



“Along with my band the Morning Dudes, and Mrs. Taylor and her Bombs, we are going to make up for almost 3 years absence. See you F*@kers soon!!!!”

Taylor will be hitting up the following venues:



Oct 17: London Palladium

Oct 19: Hull Bonus Arena

Oct 21: Manchester BEC Arena

Oct 24: Swansea Arena



Tickets for London, Hull and Swansea will be available at 10am on Friday, March 18, with artist & O2 pre-sales and Live Nation pre-sales going live at 10am on the 16th and 17th, respectively.

The Manchester show is being billed as a pre-party for the For The Love of Horror Convention, at which Taylor will be appearing.