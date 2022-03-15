Corey Taylor announces debut UK solo shows, promises to "bring the party"

By ( ) published

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor announces four UK shows: “It’s been too damn long since I’ve been to My Island"

CMFT
(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

Corey Taylor has announced his first ever UK solo shows.

Slipknot's frontman will play gigs in London, Hull, Swansea and Manchester in October. Cherry Bombs, who feature the singer's wife Alicia, have been booked as the tour's support act. All of which, understandably, means that Taylor is rather excited about his upcoming jaunt.

“It’s been too damn long since I’ve been to My Island,” the singer says in a statement. “I miss my people. And I’m bringing the party with me.”

“Along with my band the Morning Dudes, and Mrs. Taylor and her Bombs, we are going to make up for almost 3 years absence. See you F*@kers soon!!!!”

Taylor will be hitting up the following venues:

Oct 17: London Palladium
Oct 19: Hull Bonus Arena
Oct 21: Manchester BEC Arena
Oct 24: Swansea Arena

Tickets for London, Hull and Swansea will be available at 10am on Friday, March 18, with artist & O2 pre-sales and Live Nation pre-sales going live at 10am on the 16th and 17th, respectively. 

The Manchester show is being billed as a pre-party for the For The Love of Horror Convention, at which Taylor will be appearing.

CMFT

(Image credit: Live Nation)
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder and Metal Hammer. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.