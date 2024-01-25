"I kinda don't recognise myself." Corey Taylor addresses mental health concerns after cancelling North American tour dates

Earlier this month, Corey Taylor announced he was cancelling his upcoming solo North American tour, explaining that "[his] mental and physical health have been breaking down" and releasing a statement at the time that explained the decision.

Now the Slipknot frontman has released a new video on Instagram, responding to fans asking why his shows in Southeast Asia - starting with Tokyo on March 25 - are still going ahead.

Addressing fans, Taylor explains that the decision to fulfil the March dates was originally intended to be part of the initial statement he released. He then explains in more detail his current mental health struggles.

"Over the last year, I have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries - mental health, ego, entitlement... the whole nine yards," he says. "Culminating in a very real, very near relapse that I kind of don't recognise myself. I needed time to reset."

Of the upcoming Southeast Asia shows, he explains that the decision is partly due to the shortness of the tour - with only four dates to fulfil, as opposed to the month-long run he would have otherwise been embarking on for North America. Taylor also admits that with the upcoming shows, he will be "taking it day by day".

"To everyone concerned with me, thank you very much - I appreciate it," he says. "To everyone who's upset, I hope this answers any of your questions. I'm just doing the best for me right now and it's a long road and I don't know what's at the end of it."

You can watch the full statement below.

Taylor has been incredibly candid about his mental and physical health struggles in recent years, as well as past issues with substance abuse. While the decision to cancel the upcoming tour clearly wasn't made lightly, the initial statement addressed potential fan backlash.

"I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others," it read. "But after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being."

Currently Corey is also due to return to Europe later this summer for a run of festivals and club shows starting in Poland on June 3, with dates including Download Festival in the UK.

Slipknot also have dates lined up in the US - including Sick New World, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Festival - as well as plans to return to Europe in December for a full tour from December 5, ending at London's O2 Arena on December 21.