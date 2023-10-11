"When I walk I'm almost in constant pain": Slipknot's Corey Taylor on the possibility of his near-future retirement

Corey Taylor has opened up about the physical implications of having spent years on the road as a highly successful touring musician, revealing that he is "almost in constant pain".

In an interview to discuss his newly-released solo album CMF2, the Slipknot frontman reaffirms his belief of having only "five years left" before his retirement.

Despite his attempts to prioritise his health and take care of himself, Taylor reveals to Rock Feed that he has an array of physical ailments that "people don't realise", which make tour life that much more difficult for him.

"There's a silly handful of things that I want to do right and that I'm looking to try and do, and I'm being proactive in doing them, but once I run out of ideas I'll just be like 'right it's time to find my favourite chair and gain some weight'", he begins.

After being asked to elaborate on his potential near-future retirement plans - which he has mentioned in previous interviews this year - Taylor continues: "I mean I've already said that physically I maybe have five years left, but at the same time I go out of my way to really try to take care of myself.

"I have a lot of freaking miles on me. It's hard for me as people don't realise this but when I walk I'm almost in constant pain. It's my knees, it's my feet, I've you know, I have a broken toe on this foot and I have gout across my feet which goes up into my joints, and yeah it's tough - I'm not as nimble as I used to be, I'm not 35 anymore."

Speaking of how touring - even as a musician of his level - doesn't always guarantee comfort, he stresses: "There are ways to do shows that don't require being that crazy now, but the problem is that the travel doesn't lend itself to being healthy, because at that point it's not like being at home where you've got all your stuff. You're kind of at the mercy of what's there for you so you're gonna eat like shit, you're gonna sleep like shit, you're gonna feel like shit and nine times out of ten you're gonna play like shit - and we don't want that right?

"You know so it's tough, even a guy at my level the catering is not always laid out, it's not always the best food, the best people, sometimes it's a soggy sandwich at 12:30 in the fucking morning and you're looking at it going 'if I put this in my body I'm gonna throw up'."

Elaborating on how tour life for a big band isn't what people expect, he continues: "It's not that's what people think. People don't fucking get that [it's not glamorous]. You know why they think that? It's because that's all they see on Instagram, on TikTok, on this and that; you're seeing the commercials.

"There's been times where we've gotten off stage, we've gone right to the airport, flown out, we don't sleep until 7 the next day, and now we're just all fucked up man."

Watch the full interview below: