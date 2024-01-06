Corey Taylor cancels North American tour: "My mental and physical health have been breaking down"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has cancelled his upcoming North American tour, citing issues with his physical and mental health. The dates, in support of last year's CMF2. Post Traumatic Blues album, were scheduled to begin on February 3 in Toronto, Canada, and climax a month later in Omaha, Nebraska.
"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour," says Taylor. "For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.
"I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund.
"I send my love to the fans, my band, my family and friends, and everyone who’s helped me get here thus far. I promise I’m doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we’ll see you again down the line."
Taylor completed a nine date run of European shows in November, and his European festival dates this summer are still scheduled to take place. Those dates begin on June 3 at Klub Stodoła in Warsaw, Poland. Full dates below.
Corey Taylor: European Tour 2024
Jun 03: Warsaw Klub Stodoła, Poland
Jun 05: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary
Jun 06: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia
Jun 08: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany
Jun 09: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 10: Bochum Ruhrcongress, Germany
Jun 12: Hradec Kralove Rock for People, Czechia
Jun 13: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria
Jun 14-16: Castle Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 18: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Jun 19: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 21: Grenchen Summerside Festival, Switzerland
Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 26-29: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jun 30: Clisson Hellfest Open Air Festival, France
Jul 02: Paris L'Olympia, France