Corey Taylor cancels North American tour: "My mental and physical health have been breaking down"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has cancelled his upcoming North American tour, citing issues with his physical and mental health. The dates, in support of last year's CMF2. Post Traumatic Blues album, were scheduled to begin on February 3 in Toronto, Canada, and climax a month later in Omaha, Nebraska.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour," says Taylor. "For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.

"I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund.



"I send my love to the fans, my band, my family and friends, and everyone who’s helped me get here thus far. I promise I’m doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we’ll see you again down the line."

Taylor completed a nine date run of European shows in November, and his European festival dates this summer are still scheduled to take place. Those dates begin on June 3 at Klub Stodoła in Warsaw, Poland. Full dates below.

Corey Taylor: European Tour 2024

Jun 03: Warsaw Klub Stodoła, Poland

Jun 05: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Jun 06: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia

Jun 08: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 09: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 10: Bochum Ruhrcongress, Germany

Jun 12: Hradec Kralove Rock for People, Czechia

Jun 13: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 14-16: Castle Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Jun 19: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 21: Grenchen Summerside Festival, Switzerland

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 26-29: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jun 30: Clisson Hellfest Open Air Festival, France

Jul 02: Paris L'Olympia, France