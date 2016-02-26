Convulse unveil God Is You lyric video

Convulse have released a lyric video for their track God Is You.

The Finnish death metal outfit have lifted the track from their upcoming record Cycle Of Revenge, which will be issued on March 18. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Evil Prevails, their first release following the band’s 18-year split in 1994.

Guitarist and vocalist Rami Jamsa told Tough Riffs: “I’ve always try to keep music on a high level. I knew that next time I’d want to push the band over the limits and challenge ourselves even more.

“My main target is always keep our music interesting for ourselves. We have gone further from our old-school roots. Groove, dynamic, spacey metal is the name of the game this time.”

Cycle Of Revenge can be pre-ordered via Svart Records.

Convulse Cycle Of Revenge tracklist