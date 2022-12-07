Converge confirm ArcTanGent 2023 headline slot

Salem, Massachusetts maulers Converge are the latest act to be announced for next summer's ArcTanGent festival.

Jacob Bannon's hardcore troupe join the previously-announced Heilung as the second main stage headliner at the Fernhill Farm, Somerset site next August.

A statement from the band reads: “Converge are stoked to be returning to Arctangent Festival for 2023. We had the honour of playing the festival in 2017. While onstage, we had a torrid of rain and wind from the tail-end of hurricane Gert that night, making it a wild experience. Fingers crossed that this one will be as awesome!”



Artists already revealed for 2023 include US post metallers Deafheaven, Massachusetts' post-hardcore legends Cave In, indie rockers The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, French hardcore trio Birds In Row, Geordie doom-punks Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, noise rock duo '68, UK post-metallers Loathe, Chicago post-rockers Russian Circles, US prog rockers Elder, Belfast post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar, Birkenhead punks Tokky Horror, Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA and German prog metal sextet The Ocean.



"I think this is shaping up to be my favourite ever ATG line up," says festival organiser James Scarlett. "Obviously there are some returning heroes (hello Russian Circles & The Ocean), but I’m most excited about the bands who will be visiting Fernhill Farm for the first time. I’ve been chasing after Cave In and Elder for many years so they are getting me particularly excited."



Tickets for the four day math-rock, post-rock, progressive metal and experimental music festival, which will take place between August 16-19 are on sale now.