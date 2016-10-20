Trending

Composer Fabio Frizzi to perform Halloween chapel show

Italian horror film composer Fabio Frizzi will appear alongside City Of The Living Dead actress Catriona MacColl at London's Union Chapel on October 29

Fabio Frizzi will perform Halloween-themed show Chills In The Chapel at Islington’s Union Chapel in London on October 29.

The Italian horror film composer, who created the scores for a number of films by horror producer Lucio Fulci, will play music from various movies, such as Zombie 2 and City Of The Living Dead. A full backing band will accompany Frizzi and his keyboard.

Actress Catriona MacColl, who starred in City Of The Living Dead, will also make a guest appearance.

Frizzi last appeared at the venue three years ago in a tribute show for his late collaborator Fulci.

He tells The Movie Waffler: “What I want to bring back to that magical place is the satisfaction of these three years, the story of a project that was born, grew, diversified. A kind of birthday party.

“Lucio Fulci was my travelling companion, thanks to him and to our cooperation and friendship, I find myself around the world not only to tell a personal story, but a bit of the history of our beloved Italian cinema, which has been part of my country’s good culture. A way to exchange feelings, passion, emotions, in the name of a noble art called cinema.”

Tickets can be purchased on Union Chapel’s website.

Meanwhile, Frizzi will appear at horror-themed Abertoir Fest in Aberystwyth, Wales on November 19.

