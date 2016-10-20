Composer Fabio Frizzi to perform Halloween chapel show

Fabio Frizzi will perform Halloween-themed show Chills In The Chapel at Islington’s Union Chapel in London on October 29.

The Italian horror film composer, who created the scores for a number of films by horror producer Lucio Fulci, will play music from various movies, such as Zombie 2 and City Of The Living Dead. A full backing band will accompany Frizzi and his keyboard.

Actress Catriona MacColl, who starred in City Of The Living Dead, will also make a guest appearance.

Frizzi last appeared at the venue three years ago in a tribute show for his late collaborator Fulci.

He tells The Movie Waffler: “What I want to bring back to that magical place is the satisfaction of these three years, the story of a project that was born, grew, diversified. A kind of birthday party.

“Lucio Fulci was my travelling companion, thanks to him and to our cooperation and friendship, I find myself around the world not only to tell a personal story, but a bit of the history of our beloved Italian cinema, which has been part of my country’s good culture. A way to exchange feelings, passion, emotions, in the name of a noble art called cinema.”

Tickets can be purchased on Union Chapel’s website.

Meanwhile, Frizzi will appear at horror-themed Abertoir Fest in Aberystwyth, Wales on November 19.

