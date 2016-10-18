Bob Dylan gives silent treatment after winning Nobel Prize

The Swedish Academy have given up trying to reach Bob Dylan after they awarded him the Nobel Prize For Literature last week.

Last Thursday, the 75-year-old became the first songwriter in history to be named a recipient of the award by the Nobel committee “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

But he has responded with silence since the news broke – and he made no mention of the accolade at his show in Las Vegas that night either.

The academy’s permanent secretary Sara Danius says: “Right now we are doing nothing. I have called and sent emails to his closest collaborator and received very friendly replies. For now, that is certainly enough.”

On December 10 each year, Nobel prize winners are invited to a banquet in Stockholm to accept their award from King Carl XVI Gustaf and give a speech.

Dylan has long been known for his reticence, giving relatively few interviews and rarely interacting with his audience at shows. But he has previously turned up for lesser honours – including a MusiCares charity award last year, in which he offered revealing comments to journalists on his songwriting methods.

In 2001, he also accepted a Golden Globes ‘Best Original Song’ award for his track Things Have Changed, which featured in the film Wonder Boys.

Danius adds: “I am not at all worried. I think he will show up. But if he doesn’t want to come, he won’t come. It will be a big party in any case and the honour belongs to him.”

Dylan is currently on the road as part of his Never Ending Tour following the release of his collection of American songbook classics titled Fallen Angels. The run will wrap up on November 23 at the Broward Center For The Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Hibbing High School – where Dylan was a student – paid tribute to him by changing the notice board on their front lawn. It reads: “Congrats to Bob Zimmerman class of 1959 who received a Nobel Prize in Literature.”

Bob Dylan Never Ending Tour 2016

Oct 07: Indio Desert Trip Festival, CA

Oct 14: Indio Desert Trip Festival, CA

Oct 16: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Oct 18: Albuquerque Kiva Auditorium, NM

Oct 19: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

Oct 20: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX

Oct 22: Thackerville WinStar World Casino, OK

Oct 23: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 25: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

Oct 26: Baton Rouge River Center Theater, LA

Oct 27: Jackson Thalia Mara Hall, MS

Oct 29: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Oct 30: Paducah The Carson Center, KY

Nov 01: Louisville The Kentucky Center For Performing Arts, KY

Nov 02: Charleston Clay Center, WV

Nov 04: Durham Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Nov 05: Roanoke Berglund Center For The Arts, VA

Nov 06: Charlotte Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, NC

Nov 09: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Nov 10: Columbia Township Auditorium, SC

Nov 12: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

Nov 13: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Nov 15: Birmingham Concert Hall, AL

Nov 16: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Nov 18: Jacksonville Moran Theater, FL

Nov 19: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 20: Fort Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Nov 22: Orlando Dr. Phillips Center, FL

Nov 23: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center For The Performing Arts, FL

