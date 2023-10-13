Colin Edwin announces new album with Robert Jürjendal

Former Porcupine Tree bass player Colin Edwin has announced that he will release a brand new album with Estonian guitar player and composer Robert Jürjendal. The pair will release The Weight of A Shadow on October 27. You can watch a trailer for the new album below.

The pair first worked together as part of Tim Bowness' Slow Electric project in 2011 and released Another World in 2018. With Jürjendal working from his remote recording facility in the Estonian countryside, the duo have combined tto create another work fulll of minimalist, ambient, post-rock, and experimental elements.

“Robert’s creative and expansive approach to the guitar always offers a lot of possible directions for us to explore but quite naturally we’ve kept things restrained and understated, focusing on making the music as expressive as possible and bringing out our natural strengths, the power of the essential I guess," says Edwin.

"As a working method. Colin and I left unresolved spaces in moments where things felt just good enough for us," adds Jürjendal. "I think this is philosophically related to the album title - it's hard to measure the weight of our shadows, it's hard to measure the value of the music. If we don't know much about ourselves, we know even less about our shadows."

Pre-order The Weight Of A Shadow.