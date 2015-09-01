Cold Night For Alligators premiere sickening Followers video

Danish prog metallers Cold Night For Alligators have just released their new video for Followers, and it makes us feel a bit ill.

Taking influence from the likes of Meshuggah and Sikth, the techy progressive leaning of CNFA will still get your head banging and beard stroking. New track Followers is also the first to feature new vocalist Johan Pedersen. Speaking about the song, guitarist Kristoffer Jessen says: “Johan has a really diverse vocals and this track has some different parts to substantiate this. You will be presented for some brutal parts and also some epic parts where Johan’s beautiful, clean vocal really creates a great vibe.”

Watch the video below.