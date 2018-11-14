Coheed And Cambria plot US winter tour

Coheed And Cambria have announced a US tour which will take place early next year.

The band will play a total of 18 dates, with Foxing and Maps & Atlases joining them on select dates.

Coheed will be playing in support of their new studio album The Unheavenly Creatures, which launched last month via Roadrunner Records.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday (November 16).

To mark the announcement, Claudio Sanchez, Travis Stever, Josh Eppard and Zach Cooper have released a live video for The Dark Sentencer, which can be watched below.

Coheed And Cambria 2019 US tour dates

With Foxing

Feb 02: Norfolk Norva, VA

Feb 06: Richmond The National, VA

Feb 08: Columbia The Senate, SC

Feb 09: Charleston Music Farm, SC

Feb 10: Tallahassee The Moon, FL

Feb 12: Destin Club LA, FL

Feb 13: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Feb 15: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 16: Fort Smith TempleLive, AR

Feb 18: New Orleans The Fillmore Music Hall, LA

Feb 19: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

Feb 20: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

With Maps & Atlases

Feb 22: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Feb 23: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Feb 24: Indianapolis Egyptian Room At Old National Centre, IN

Feb 26: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Feb 27: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 28: Clifton park Upstate Concert Hall, NY