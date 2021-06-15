Coheed And Cambria and The Used announce co-headline US tour for 2021

Coheed And Cambria have announced a run of shows across the US, with emo rockers The Used sharing the headline slot.

The co-headline tour will feature Meet Me @ The Altar as special guests on most of the dates, with carolesdaughter in support for the final three.

Commencing August 27, 2021 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, the pair of bands will be performing in 18 US cities including Phoenix, Austin, St. Louis, Cincinnati and more before finishing up in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place on September 24. All events will be held in outdoor, open-air venues.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, June 18 at 10AM local time via LiveNation.

Aug 27: Los Angeles FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 28: Phoenix Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ

Aug 30: Salt Lake City The Complex - Outdoors, UT

Aug 31: Denver Levitt Pavilion Denver, CO

Sept 02: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sept 04: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sept 05: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sept 07: Wichita WAVE, KS

Sept 08: St. Louis Saint Louis Music Park, MO

Sept 11: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Sept 12: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Sept 14: Cincinnati The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, OH

Sept 15: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sept 18: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Sept 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sept 21: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Sept 22: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Sept 24 – Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL