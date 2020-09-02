Code Orange are dropping a new album this Friday

Just when you think you've got a handle on Code Orange, they go and blindside you with something unexpected. Having served up one of the best albums of 2020 in Underneath, they’re following it up with MTV Unplugged-style live album Under The Skin - and it’s coming this Friday, September 4.

Under The Skin was recorded during the band’s live Twitch performance earlier this year, but it’s being made available as a stand-alone digital album. As well as tracks from Underneath and 2017’s Forever, it features their cover of Alice In Chains’ classic 1992 song Down In A Hole.

You can pre-save Under The Skin here. Check out their version of Down In A Hole below.

(Image credit: Code Orange)

Code Orange: Under The Skin tracklisting

1. Bleeding In The Blur

2. Who I Am

3. Autumn And Carbine

4. (bugs)

5. Ugly

6. Only One

7. (quarantine)

8. Down In A Hole

9. (peace)

10. Dreams 1+2

11. (dr3am)

12. Sulfur Surrounding

13. Under The Skin

14. Hurt3