Code Orange cancel upcoming headline tour and surrounding dates due to health issues: "this is the last way we intended to start this era"

Code Orange have been forced to cancel their upcoming headline tour along with some accompanying extra dates due to guitarist Dominic Landolina suffering from some undisclosed, ongoing health problems.

In a statement posted on the band's official social media channels, the genre-splicing metalcore firebrands note:

"It pains us deeply to announce that we are canceling our upcoming headline tour, as well as the ShipRocked cruise / Pulp Summer Slam around it. Our guitarist Dom has been dealing with serious health issues over the past year that have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably. While he gritted through our fall performances, his issues were exasperated by them.

"We wanted to give him proper time to heal before making a group decision, and were very hopeful he would be able to return by February. Ultimately it's been determined that he is unable to play guitar at this time. We take this decision very seriously, and this is the last way we intended to start this era.

"We have been together since we were teenagers, have ridden in vans and slept on floors for the majority of our career. No time period has been as difficult for us as the last few years. We are now focused on regaining our strength. We will be back with more stability and in full force. Thank you for the continued love and respect. Please support the amazing Gel, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron on whatever they choose to do. Refunds are available at point of purchase."

Code Orange's run of dates was due to kick off at Shiprocked in early February, and was scheduled to wrap up in the Philippines at the Pulp Summer Slam Festival in March. It is uncertain as of yet whether their planned festival shows at Sick New World in April and Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple in May will go ahead.

Code Orange's latest studio album The Above was released to critical acclaim last year. In a glowing 9/10 review for Metal Hammer, Dave Everley wrote: "The Above is everything modern heavy music should be but all too often isn’t. If this is selling out, more bands should try it."