Slipknot, Disturbed, Misfits, Limp Bizkit, Evanescence and many more for Sonic Temple 2024, tickets on sale today

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival has announced another absolutely stacked lineup for 2024. Taking place from May 16-19 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, the festival will see no fewer than 120 rock and metal bands take over the stadium for an epic four days next Spring.

Bands confirmed for Sonic Temple 2024 include headliners such as Disturbed, The Original Misfits and Slipknot, as well as sets from Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Falling In Reverse, Sleep Token, Rise Against, 311, Seether, In This Moment, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Kerry King, Mr. Bungle, Theory of a Deadman, Anthrax, Polyphia, Architects, Royal Blood, Bad Religion, Clutch, STARSET, Black Veil Brides, Wage War, Tech N9ne, Electric Callboy, Slaughter To Prevail, In Flames, Avatar, Atreyu, Flyleaf W/ Lacey Sturm, L7, The Amity Affliction and many, many more.

“Historic Crew Stadium is such a special place to not only DWP, but rock fans in America, as thousands of fans discovered their first rock festival in the U.S. right here in Columbus,” says Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents, who are behind the creation and curation of the festival. “We're beyond thrilled to elevate Sonic Temple by introducing a fourth stage and over 40 additional bands, all without increasing prices. It’s our commitment to giving fans more rock for their buck! Sonic Temple is the ultimate destination where music, art, and food unite to create a community that will be remembered for years to come.”

General onsale tickets for Sonic Temple 2024 begin today at 10am EST. Pre-sale tickets are currently available from the official Sonic Temple website.

Check out the full lineup for the festival in the official poster below.