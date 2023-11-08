Welcome To Rockville announces Slipknot, Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Limp Bizkit and more for 2024

Daytona Beach, Florida, rock festival Welcome To Rockville has revealed its first bands for 2024.

The four-day festival will be headlined by Mötley Crüe, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters and Slipknot.

Also appearing across the weekend will be Judas Priest, Disturbed, Stone Temple Pilots, Evanescence, Primus, Mudvayne, Bad Omens, Mr Bungle and many more.

The announcement marks the first confirmed booking of Kerry King’s long-awaited new band, who will appear under the guitarist’s own name.

The full poster is available below.

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe comments: “We couldn’t be more excited to come back to Florida. Welcome To Rockville is one of the biggest festivals in the world, and it's going to be a highlight for us in 2024.”

Adds Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer of festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents: “2024 marks an exciting year for us as we have our biggest lineup ever with over 150 bands (50 more than in 2023)! We’ll be welcoming Mötley Crüe to the Rockville community for the first time, celebrating 25 years of Slipknot, 50 years of Judas Priest, the return of Foo Fighters, and so many more must see moments!”

The festival will take place from May 9 to 12, 2024, at the Daytona International Speedway. Tickets are now available to buy.

Metal Hammer published an article in July detailing everything that fans can expect to hear from Kerry King’s new band.

“Kerry King is a true icon of heavy metal,” wrote journalist Stephen Hill.

“The former Slayer guitarist remains one of this genre’s most instantly identifiable and beloved figures, even though it’s now been four long years since his band split. We’ve not heard much from him since Slayer’s implosion, but one thing we do know (and that he really enjoys reminding us of every time he does pop up) is that he’s working on new music.”