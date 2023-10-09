System Of A Down, Slipknot, Alice In Chains, Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, Spiritbox, Lamb Of God and dozens more announced for absolutely stacked Sick New World 2024 lineup

Nu metal mega festival Sick New World has announced another doozie of a lineup following its blockbuster first edition earlier this year. The event, which will take place on Saturday, April 27 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, will see System Of A Down return as headliners, accompanied by fellow millennial metal megaweights Slipknot.

This year's bill has a decidedly wider remit of bands than its predecessor; also on the lineup this year are grunge icons Alice In Chains, British metal stars Bring Me The Horizon, Maynard James Keenan's alt metallers A Perfect Circle, mysterious masked metal crew Sleep Token, Richmond groove metal veterans Lamb Of God and fast-rising Canadian metalcore favourites Spiritbox.

Oh, and then there's Killing Joke, Babymetal, Loathe, Ice Nine Kills, Knocked Loose, Motionless In White, Jinjer, Code Orange.....look, you get the picture. It's stacked. Check out the full lineup below.

(Image credit: Sick New World)

Registration for presale tickets are available now via the official Sick New World website, with the presale itself kicking off this Friday, October 13, at 10am PT. Deposits as low as $19.99 are available.

One of the other bands returning from this year's lineup to play 2024's event are nu metallers Kittie. Earlier this year, singer Morgan Lander spoke to Metal Hammer about the nu metal revival that has made events like Sick New World possible, saying: “There’s definitely a resurgence of it. It didn’t really go away. It was hiding in the depths of southern America for a long time. It just took a bunch of kids whose parents grew up listening to that music to get old enough to like it. A lot of those kids never got to see Kittie play, because the first album [1999’s Spit] was 20 years ago, when nu metal was first happening.”