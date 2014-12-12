Coal Chamber complete comeback album

Coal Chamber have completed work on their as-yet-untitled comeback album, they’ve announced.

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara split the band in 2002 but resurrected the outfit with founding members guitarist Miguel Rascon and drummer Mikey Cox in 2011. Bassist Nadja Peulan hooked up with the trio in 2013.

Now Fafara reveals the long-awaited comeback album is finally in the bag.

He says on Twitter: “The new Coal Chamber record is officially done. Can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

He later added: “Woke up and realised that I have absolutely nothing to do after months of writing and recording. It feels like bliss.”

The band’s fourth album, the follow-up to 2002’s Darkest Days, will launch via Napalm Records next year and Fafara previously revealed the relationship between the band members was better than ever.

He said: “The vibe between us is positive and we’ve assembled a killer team around us. We’ve evolved and so has the music. You’re going to sink your teeth into this.”

The band also confirmed via Facebook that Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen has laid down vocals for one of the album’s tracks.

Further details will be issued in due course.

They’ll embark on a 32-date North American tour starting in March with Filter, Combichrist and American Head Charge.