Coal Chamber album on way

Coal Chamber have signed a deal to release their fourth album via Napalm Records next year, Dez Fafara has confirmed.

The news had been expected for some time since the DevilDriver frontman settled his differences with his former colleagues in 2011.

Fafara had previously reported he’d had no choice but to split the band in 2002 as a result of rampant drugs issues. But he regrouped with founding guitarist Miguel Rascon and founding drummer Mikey Cox three years ago, while bassist Nadja Peulan rejoined in 2013.

Now he says: “How many times do you get a second chance at anything in life? We toured the world – it was insane and we had a blast. Now it’s time to release a new record.

“The vibe between us is positive, and we’ve assembled a killer team around us. We’ve evolved and so has the music. You’re going to sink your teeth into this.”

Label boss Thomas Caser says: “You rarely get the chance to work with a band that has been a pioneer of a whole genre. A new chapter of Coal Chamber’s history is being written, and Napalm Records is committed to make it the most successful!”

More details on the follow-up to 2002’s Darkest Days will be confirmed in due course.