Clutch announce new album Sunrise On Slaughter Beach

Clutch have announced release details for their new album, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach.



Due for release on September 16 via Weathermaker Music, the album features previously released singles Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone) and We Strive For Excellence.

Clutch's thirteenth studio album comes over 30 years since the band was formed in Maryland in 1991. The line-up of Neil Fallon (vocals), Tim Sult (guitar), Dan Maines (bass), and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums) has remained consistent throughout the band's history, seeing them evolve from their earlier stoner rock and hardcore roots to a more blues and even prog-based sound at the turn of the millennium when their popularity began to soar thanks to tracks like Careful With That Mic, The Mob Goes Wild and Burning Beard.

Recorded at The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in the band's home state of Maryland, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach was produced and mixed by Tom Dalgety, the Grammy-nominated producer who has also worked with Ghost, Pixies, Killing Joke and Therapy?

Speaking about the album, Tim Sult admitted that the record was originally envisioned as something upbeat in response to the pandemic, akin to 2013's Earth Rocker. However, the guitarist admits things didn't work out that way.

"The more the songs took shape, the less I saw that kind of an album," Sult explains. "Something different took shape. The record we ended up with is, in some ways, the most different record we’ve made in a long time.”

Clutch are set to embark on extensive tours of the US, Europe and the UK later this year. The full list of dates can be found on the band's website (opens in new tab).

Fans can also sign up for a newsletter which includes details of how to preorder Sunrise On Slaughter Beach.

Sunrise On Slaughter Beach tracklist

(Image credit: Weathermaker Music)