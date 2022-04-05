Clutch drop riotous new single Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

Maryland maulers Clutch return with new single Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone), previewing their upcoming thirteenth studio album

US groove rock masters Clutch have shared an unruly new single, Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone), as a first taste of what will be their thirteenth studio album.

The song, which sees the band poke fun at nonsensical sci-fi conspiracists, arrives with a cinematic video directed by David Brodsky. To coincide with the release, Clutch have additionally curated a fun 'inspired by' Sci-Fidelity playlist on Spotify.

Frontman Neil Fallon explains: "Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as “proof” that the Covid-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks.

"It was, of course, nonsense. It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise. I didn’t want to write a song specific to Covid-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again).

“Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?). The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins."

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster adds, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone) is one of the faster cuts on our forthcoming album. It kicks in and hits like a freight train. The intensity of the recording reminds me of our live shows. This song cooks and I can’t wait to play it on tour!"

Clutch are currently on tour across North America, touring with special guests EyeHateGod and Tiger Cub. 

Listen to Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone) below:

