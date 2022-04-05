Clutch drop riotous new single Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)

US groove rock masters Clutch have shared an unruly new single, Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone), as a first taste of what will be their thirteenth studio album.

The song, which sees the band poke fun at nonsensical sci-fi conspiracists, arrives with a cinematic video directed by David Brodsky. To coincide with the release, Clutch have additionally curated a fun 'inspired by' Sci-Fidelity playlist on Spotify.

Frontman Neil Fallon explains: "Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as “proof” that the Covid-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks.

"It was, of course, nonsense. It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise. I didn’t want to write a song specific to Covid-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again).

“Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?). The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins."

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster adds, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone) is one of the faster cuts on our forthcoming album. It kicks in and hits like a freight train. The intensity of the recording reminds me of our live shows. This song cooks and I can’t wait to play it on tour!"

Clutch are currently on tour across North America, touring with special guests EyeHateGod and Tiger Cub.

Listen to Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone) below: