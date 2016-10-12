Clutch add 3 North American December dates

Clutch have announced three North American dates which will take place after Christmas.
Neil Fallon and co have been on the road in support of their 11th studio album Psychic Warfare, which launched in October 2015.
They were due to wrap up their current run of shows with their annual performance at Washington’s 9:30 on December 27. But they’ll now play extra dates in Bethlehem and Toronto, before a performance in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.
They’ll be supported on the new dates by The Mike Dillon Band and Mariachi El Bronx.
Frontman Fallon revealed earlier this year that the band wanted to avoid playing it safe with their music, adding: “There are artists who see success with a song then try different versions of that song for the rest of their career – and that sounds very depressing. I would rather take a risk and fail at it.”
In August, they released a video for their Psychic Warfare track A Quick Death In Texas. The band are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe in November.
A full list of Clutch tour dates can be seen below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.
Clutch 2016 tour dates
Oct 12: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM
Oct 14: Los Angeles The Novo, CA
Oct 15: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Oct 16: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA
Oct 18: Boulder Theater, CO
Oct 20: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO
Oct 21: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
Oct 22: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock Casino, IA
Oct 24: Columbia The Blue Note, MO
Oct 25: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Oct 27: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI
Oct 28: Detroit The Fillmore, MI
Oct 30: Worcester The Palldium, MA
Nov 30: Amsterdam Melweg, Netherlands
Dec 02: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany
Dec 03: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Dec 04: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Dec 06: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 07: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative De Mai, France
Dec 08: Pamplona Zentral, Spain
Dec 09: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Dec 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Dec 13: Madrid Le Trianon, France
Dec 14: Brussels AB, Belgium
Dec 15: London Roundhouse, UK
Dec 16: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Dec 17: Cardiff University Great Hall, UK
Dec 18: Manchester Academy, UK
Dec 27: Washington 9:30, DC
Dec 29: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA
Dec 30: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Dec 31: Cleveland Agora, OH