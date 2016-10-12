Lemmy Funko Pop Vinyl figure out in November

Toy manufacturer Funko have announced that they’ll release a Pop! Vinyl figure of Motorhead icon Lemmy later this year.

The latest in the firm’s Pop! Rocks series will launch on November 7 and is available for pre-order via Amazon.

The box features the Motorhead logo with a Jack Daniel’s motif on the side, while the figure shows Lemmy wearing his trademark hat and boots, an Ace Of Spades t-shirt and holding a bass.

Watch Unboxing Rocks reveal the figure in a video below.

Funko have previously released figures of Jimi Hendrix, Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone, Johnny Rotten and Babymetal among others.

Lemmy died in December last year at the age of 70, just days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Last month, former members guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee teamed up with Camerons Brewery for Motorhead Road Crew beer.

Dee said: “I’m proud to have been able to develop this beer with Camerons. The trials we have tasted have been great. We wanted this to be an exciting and refreshing brew which is for you, our Road Crew.”

Campbell is moving ahead with his band The Bastard Sons. They’ll release their self-titled debut EP on November 18 via Motorhead Music.

Dee, meanwhile, has joined Scorpions as a full-time member.

The Lemmy Funko figure

Lemmy statue unveiled at Hollywood’s Rainbow Bar And Grill