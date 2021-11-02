Trending

Clive Nolan and Oliver Wakeman's Dark Fables gets standalone CD release?

Prog duo Nolan and Wakeman's Dark Fables album gets standalone CD release in November

Clive Nolan/Oliver Wakeman
(Image credit: Press)

Prog duo Clive Nolan and Oliver Wakeman have announced that they will release a standalone CD version of Dark Fables, through Cherry Red Records on November 5. The album originally featured as the third disc on the pair's Tales By Gaslight box set which was released back in April.

Dark Fables features previously unreleased pieces that were intended to complete the trilogy and over 30 minutes of music conceived for the abandoned Frankenstein album and unused from The Hound of The Baskervilles. These include The Man Called Sherlock which was the original version of the Overture and 221B, inspired by Sherlock Holmes’ famous address.

Dark Fables features guest performances from an array of prog talent including rom Gordon Giltrap, Paul Manzi (The Sweet, Arena, Oliver Wakeman Band). Andy Sears (Twelfth Night), Karl Groom (Threshold), David Mark Pearce (Oliver Wakeman Band, Munroe's Thunder) and Charlotte Dickerson.

Pre-order Dark Fables.

Clive Nolan/Oliver Wakeman

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Clive Nolan & Oliver Wakeman: Dark Fables
1. The Overture
2. I’d Give You Anything
3. The Mirror
4. Elizabeth
5. Why Do You Hate Me?
6. The Wedding Approaches
7. Time Passe
8. A Descent Into Madness
9. 221B
10. The Man Called Sherlock
11. The Baker Street Irregulars
12. The Jabberwocky

