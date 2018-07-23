Claudio Simonetti's Goblin change Dawn Of The Dead performances

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin say that they won’t be performing Dawn Of The Dead at their upcoming shows in Edinburgh and London.

A statement reports that the decision has been taken due to “unforeseen circumstances” and that they’ll play a greatest hits package instead.

The planned Suspiria sets, which will be accompanied by a screening of the 1977 horror film, will go ahead as planned on the UK dates which have been organised to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Speaking about Suspiria in 2015, Simonetti told Prog: “I love what we came up with for this movie, I think it proves how important music is to a horror film. Or, to any film, actually.

“Would it have the same impact if you took the music out? I saw scenes before we added the music, and they weren’t as scary.

"I’m not boasting, but… well, every time we play the main theme from this live it gets a huge reaction. Because people associate it with the visuals they see on screen.”

Find a full list of dates and the rescheduled sets below.

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin UK tour

Aug 05: Edinburgh Summerhall - Suspiria (6pm)

Aug 05: Edinburgh Summerhall - Greatest Hits (8.50pm)

Aug 06: Edinburgh Summerhall - Greatest Hits (6pm)

Aug 06: Edinburgh Summerhall - Suspiria (9.20pm)

Aug 17: London Union Chapel - Suspiria (8.15pm)

Aug 18: London Union Chapel - Greatest Hits (7.45pm)