Every single year I lament that I can’t believe it’s been 12 months since our previous End Of Year review. And no, I’m not gonna break the habit of a lifetime!

It’s been another momentous year in rock. We’ve seen the return of some greats – brand new albums from David Gilmour, The Black Crowes, Deep Purple, Pearl Jam, The Cure and more. We witnessed the incredible live return of the one and only AC/DC in the year they celebrated their 50th anniversary. We bade a fond farewell to Aerosmith, who sadly had to bow out after 50 years due to Steven Tyler’s vocal cord troubles. Ozzy, MC5 and Foreigner took their rightful place in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. At last.

As is tradition, this issue we look back at the year – the highs, the lows and all things in between, and talk to some of the artists who made it happen. So sit back, relax and join us in celebrating the Year In Rock 2024. And from all of us at Classic Rock, we hope you have an excellent Christmas break and a happy and healthy 2025.

Features

Best Albums Of 2024

As with every year, we saw some belters released from all points of the musical compass. It’s a dirty job, but we’ve chosen what we reckon are the best. Starring David Gilmour, Hawkwind, Bruce Dickinson, Slash and more. Did your favourite make the cut?

Foreigner

Finally inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year, Mick Jones steered Foreigner to instant and huge success. But with this self-confessed “bit of a control freak” at the helm it was far from plain sailing.

AC/DC

Despite stiff competition, they played the best gigs of 2024.

Playlist

From the smorgasbord of top tracks that came out in the past 12 months, here are the ones you need to listen to.

Jane’s Addiction

One of the great bands of their era, they were floored not by musical differences, but by a punch thrown by their singer.

Sex Pistols

They made an unexpected return. Steve Jones tells all.

Best Reissues Of 2024

Some albums are just so good that they deserve to come at us again. Here are the ones that thrilled us the most.

Mötley Crüe

Nikki Sixx takes us back to the heady days of a cleaned-up Cruë and the making of their greatest album: Dr. Feelgood.

Jesse Malin

After suffering a stroke, his life fell apart. Still recovering, the singer-songwriter is fighting his way back to music.

Ghost

Their new concert-film-and-much-more helped to elevate the band to arguably the greatest theatrical rockers around today..

Three Exclusive Gifts

If you get your issue on the UK newsstand, are a subscriber or get your copy directly from us online, you'll also get three exclusive gifts.

A 2025 calendar featuring your favourite rock icons

A selection of high-voltage rock’n’roll themed wrapping paper for all your festive wrapping needs

A set of some very tidy drink coasters featuring official Scott Gorham and Thin Lizzy artwork



Regulars

The Dirt

Ozzy Osbourne finaly induced into the Hall Of Fame; former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno dies aged 66; Roger Taylor says Queen “might” release new music; Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey to reunite as The Who in 2025; Say hello to Grace Bowers; Say goodbye to Phil Lesh, Quincy Jones.

Q&A: Ice T

The Body Count frontman on rap, acting, WWIII, and getting David Gilmour to play on his cover of Comfortably Numb.

Reviews

New albums from Linkin Park, Koyo, Crobot, SKAM, They Might Be Giants, Rosalie Cunningham, Eddie 9V, Sendelica, Fight The Fade, Marcus Trummer, Willie Dowling and more. Reissues from UFO, Porcupine Tree, Sweet, Trapeze, Tom Waits, Sarks, Simple Minds, Neil Young, Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and more. DVDs, films and books on MC5, Hawkwind, John Lennon & Yoko Ono, Elton John, Christine McVie, George Harrison and more. Live reviews of Alice Cooper, Pretenders, Dream Theater, Blues Pills, Goat, Bob Dylan, Royal Republic, Paul Weller and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Cats In Space & Willie Dowling, Joe Bonamassa and Those Damn Crows. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Devin Townsend

Canadian maverick Devin Townsend on his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

