CKY release “ridiculous” video for new track Replaceable

CKY have released a video for their new track titled Replaceable.

The song is taken from their new album The Phoenix which arrived last month via eOne Music and follows a stream of Head For A Breakdown in June.

The new promo was directed by Matthew Joffe with CKY reporting they wanted to capture the comical side of how bands are pitched video ideas.

CKY say in a statement: “The video for Replaceable captures just how ridiculous the whole process of making a music video is and how bands have so many bad ideas pitched to them so we figured we put a bunch of them into one video.

“It’s a comical look about our hunt to find an average director to shoot a decent music video and the struggle that ensued. Enjoy!”

CKY are currently on tour across North America on the Vans Warped Tour. Find a full list of their remaining shows below.

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 21: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 22: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 24: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 27: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 30: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 01: Las Cruces State university Intramural Field, NM

Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 06: Pomona Fairplex Park, CA

Oct 01: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

We took CKY skateboarding in London