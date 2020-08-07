Circuline release video trailer for upcoming live release

US prog rockers Circuline will release a new live album, CircuLive::NewView through . The upcoming release was recorded at ProgStock the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, New Jersey and was Mixed and Mastered by Alek Darson in Toronto, Canada.

“The concept behind this product is that for the past five years, we’ve had worldwide sales in 18 countries on six continents," says keyboard player Andrew Colyer. "Most of these fans have never had an opportunity to see us perform live. We’re producing this live CD/DVD/Blu-ray, so that fans, festivals, and booking agents around the world can see how much we’ve grown, and what we can really do, when given the opportunity to craft our own show for a big stage.

"So this product is meant for the fans, and for promoters. The concept for this concert was to have a great rock concert that anyone could enjoy. They don’t have to be ‘progressive rock fans’; if they love live rock concerts, they will hopefully have fun and appreciate this show.”

Circuline will support CircuLive::NewView with a Virtual Tour this fall, which includes four new music video releases and Facebook Live Q&A sessions. They’re also releasing a Meet the Band video series, a Story Behind the Song video series, and a Story Behind the Album video series. The band recently started working on their third studio album, with a forthcoming “Making of” video series while they’re doing it. The third studio album is scheduled realistically for a Autumn 2021 or Spring 2022 release, with accompanying new music videos before, and live gigs afterwards.

“We’re planning a lot more in the way of virtual or online engagement," adds drummer Darin Brannon. "So join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and of course our website for news and updates about future releases and plans. The third studio record is in the works. We will hit the writing, arranging and recording for that project pretty hard come the new year. Shows are a bit ambiguous at present day.”

Pre-order CircuLive::NewView.

(Image credit: Circuline)

Circuline: CircuLive::NewView

1. Intro + Erosion

2. Soleil Noir

3. One Wish

4. Nautilus

5. Piano Challenge

6. Hollow

7. Return (acoustic)

8. Fallout Shelter

9. Pale Blue Dot (cover)

10. Forbidden Planet + Drum Feature

11. Inception

12. Summit

13. Stereotypes