Frank Zappa’s Roxy Performances box set planned

Frank Zappa’s legendary series of performances from Hollywood’s Roxy Theatre in 1973 are to be released as a 7CD box set in March.

The Roxy Performances will launch on March 23 via Zappa Records/UMC and will contain all four public shows from December 9-10, 1973, and the December 8 film/soundcheck – each presented in their entirety for the first time

In addition, there will be bonus content featuring rare rehearsals, previously unreleased tracks and further material from the Bolic Studios recording session.

This collection features the 2016 mixes by Craig Parker Adams from new 96K, 24-Bit transfers of the multi-track masters.

Also included is a 48-page booklet featuring photos from the performances, liner notes by Vaultmeister Joe Travers, essays from Zappa family friend Jen Jewel Brown and American singer/songwriter Dave Alvin along with press reviews.

Co-trustee of the Zappa Family Trust, Ahmet Zappa says: “This is one of my favourite Frank Zappa lineups ever. This box contains some of the best nights of music Los Angeles has ever seen with their ears at an historic venue.

“Hold on to your hotdogs people. This box is the be-all-end-all. This is it. This is all of it. It’s time to get your rocks off for the Roxy.”

The Roxy Performances is now available for pre-order, while further details can be found on the official Zappa website.

