Chris Cornell announces North American dates

Chris Cornell has announced a run of acoustic North American dates for this summer.

He’ll head out on a European tour later this month in support of his solo album Higher Truth which was released last year.

He’ll kick off his latest leg of North American shows at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida, on June 16 and wrap up the run on July 27 at the Centennial Concert Hall, Winnipeg.

Last year, Cornell insisted he’d never set out to be a successful songwriter – and said his hits had been “accidents.”

He revealed: “I felt like I can write 10 songs, and if one of those somehow has a broader appeal, it’s an accident. But that accident will happen occasionally. And I’m not necessarily ever the best judge of it. I don’t feel particularly in touch with the commercial side of music as a fan, and I never was.”

The singer confirmed last year that Soundgarden would make “serious headway” on their next album, but wouldn’t be rushed into releasing it.

Mar 23: Reykjavik Harpa Eldborg Hall, Iceland

Mar 26: Moscow Vegas Concert Hall, Russia

Mar 28: Helsinki Finlandia Hall, Finland

Mar 30: Stockholm DR Konserthuset, Sweden

Mar 31: Oslo Folketeatret, Norway

Apr 02: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

Apr 03: Aalborg Musikkens Hus, Denmark

Apr 05: Copenhagen Koncerthuset, Denmark

Apr 09: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands

Apr 10: Antwerp Bourla Theater, Belgium

Apr 14: Zagreb Lisinski Concert Hall, Croatia

Apr 15: Trieste Teatro Rossetti, Italy

Apr 18: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Italy

Apr 19: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Apr 22: Paris Trianon, France

Apr 27: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 29: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Apr 30: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 03: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 06: Tel Aviv Mann Auditorium, Israel

May 07: Caesarea Roman Amphitheatre, Israel

Jun 16: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Jun 17: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Jun 19: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Jun 20: Charlotte Blumenthal PAC, NC

Jun 22: Richmond Carpenter Theatre, VA

Jun 23: Baltimore Hippodrome, MD

Jun 25: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Jun 26: Waterbury Palace Theater, CT

Jun 28: Worcester Hanover Theatre For The Perfoming Arts, MA

Jun 29: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Jul 01: Albany The palace Theatre, NY

Jul 02: Grand rapids Devos Performance Hall, MI

Jul 03: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL

Jul 05: Madison Overture Hall, WI

Jul 06: Louisville Palace, KY

Jul 08: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Jul 09: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

Jul 11: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Jul 12: Davenport Adler Theatre, IA

Jul 14: Sious City Orpheum Theatre, IA

Jul 17: Eugene Hult Center For The Performing Arts, OR

Jul 18: Yakima Capitol Theatre, WA

Jul 20: Spokane Martin Woldson Theater, WA

Jul 21: Victoria Royal Theatre, BC

Jul 23: Edmonton Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, AB

Jul 24: Calgary Jack Singer Concert Hall, AB

Jul 26: Regina Conexus Arts Center, SK

Jul 27: Winnipeg Centennial Concert Hall, MB