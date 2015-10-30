Trending

Cornell says his hits have all been 'accidents'

By News  

Soundgarden mainman never set out to write commercially successful tunes

null

Chris Cornell says he never set out for commercial success as a songwriter.

The Soundgarden frontman insists his hits have all been “accidents” and that he was always more interested in albums than singles.

Cornell tells Migs Cast (via Blabbermouth): “I always felt like if most of the people that came up with me and came out of the world that I came out of and my band came out of, if they seemed to try to write for commercial success, it probably had less commercial appeal somehow.

“And I always felt that way with me. I felt like I can write 10 songs, and if one of those somehow has a broader appeal, it’s an accident. But that accident will happen occasionally. And I’m not necessarily ever the best judge of it. I don’t feel particularly in touch with the commercial side of music as a fan, and I never was.”

He continues: “I was always someone that liked the deeper album tracks and I liked the songs that I didn’t hear on the radio – the songs that my friends hadn’t heard. And maybe what went into making that song is something that appealed to me, that is why I like music that’s different than, I suppose, what makes commercial music.

“I believe that, especially with commercial success, if that’s your aim as a songwriter, I think you have to get in that lane early and stay there because there’s a whole bunch of stuff you’ve got to work out. I never worked any of that out. I always felt like I’ll do my best as a songwriter and an album recorder if I don’t consider any of that, and I will have probably a better chance at having popular songs if I don’t do that.”

Cornell, who this month announced a 22-date European solo tour for early 2016, previously said he felt Soundgarden were underrated as a band.