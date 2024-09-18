Chris Braide shares video of cover of T-Rex's Cosmic Dancer

Downes Braide Association and Producers singer Chris Braide pays tribute to Marc Bolan and T-Rex with the release of his new album There Was A Time - The Songs of Marc Bolan.

The album features Braide's take on 11 Bolan tracks, many rarer cuts, veering away from most of the well-known hits of the tie. You can watch a video for Braide's cover of 1971's Cosmic Dancer below.

Braide, along with good friend Thomo, first discovered Bolan's music in the late 80s' thanks to the Electric Warrior album. Delving deeper into Bolan's discography, Briade and Thomo uncovered hidden gems from the latter part of his career, including lesser-known tracks from 1976 and 1977. These songs, often overlooked in favour of his more popular hits, resonated deeply with Braide and inspired him to record his own versions.

"There Was A Time... is not just a tribute but a celebration of Marc Bolan's legacy, and a reminder of the timeless appeal of his songs," says Braide.

Braide, who plays most instruments on the album, is joined by Ash Soan on drums and Andy Hodge on bass.

There Was A Time - The Songs of Marc Bolan is available as a free digital stream and/or download from all the usual service providers. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

Chris Braide - Cosmic Dancer - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Press)

Chris Braide: There Was A Time - The Songs Of Marc Bolan

1. There Was A Time

2. Broken Hearted Blues

3. Soul Of My Suit

4. Cosmic Dancer

5. The Visit

6. Dandy In The Underworld

7. Dawn Storm

8. Visions Of Domino

9. London Boys

10. Life’s A Gas

11. There Was A Time - Reprise