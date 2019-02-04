Children Of Bodom share lyric video for their blistering new track This Road

Children Of Bodom have released a lyric video for their new single titled This Road.

It’s the second track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Hexed, which is set to launch on March 8 via Nuclear Blast. Children Of Bodom released Under Grass And Clover in December.

Speaking about the new song, vocalist and guitarist Alexi Laiho said: “This Road was actually the last song I wrote but it ended up being the opening track and also one of the singles which makes me happy because it’s one of my faves.

“It’s different from anything we’ve done since Follow The Reaper but it’s still new. Check it out and you’ll know what I mean.”

Hexed will be the Finnish outfit’s first album since 2015’s I Worship Chaos, with Laiho previously saying: “People have said that this album is generally catchier. So I started thinking about that, perhaps the song structures are easier to grasp on initial listen. But there’s some crazy shit in there – almost progressive or at least technical.

“There are certain melodies across the album that could have come from jazz songs, although they’re completely metal with us, of course!”

Children Of Bodom will head out on the road across North America next month and will return for shows in the UK, Europe and Russia later in the year.

Children Of Bodom: Hexed

1. This Road

2. Under Grass And Clover

3. Glass Houses

4. Hecate’s Nightmare

5. Kick In The Spleen

6. Platitudes And Barren Words

7. Hexed

8. Relapse (The Nature Of My Crime)

9. Say Never Look Back

10. Soon Departed

11. Knuckleduster

12. I Worship Chaos (live)

13. Morrigan (live)

14. Knuckleduster (remix)