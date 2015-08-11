Children Of Bodom issue Chaos lyric video

Children Of Bodom have issued a lyric video for their track I Worship Chaos.

The song is the title track for the band’s upcoming ninth album, due for release on October 2 via Nuclear Blast.

Singer/guitarist Alexi Laiho says: “To me, it seems like I Worship Chaos has a lot darker vibe in it than the previous albums and so far everyone has told me that the songs are a lot catchier this time, which I’m definitely glad about.

“To sum it up, it’s angry, dark and catchy as fuck. I think it’s safe to say I Worship Chaos is Children Of Bodom reborn even more pissed off.”

The album will be available in CD, 2LP, digibook and CD/DVD digibook formats and can be pre-ordered here.

They’ll hit the road across the UK with Megadeth and Lamb Of God in November.

I WORSHIP CHAOS TRACKLIST

iHurt 2. My Bodom (I Am The Only One) 3. Morrigan 4. Horns 5. Prayer For The Afflicted 6. I Worship Chaos 7. Hold Your Tongue 8. Suicide Bomber 9. All For Nothing 10. Widdershins

Digibook bonus tracks