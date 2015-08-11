Trending

Children Of Bodom issue Chaos lyric video

Watch clip for upcoming album's title track

Children Of Bodom have issued a lyric video for their track I Worship Chaos.

The song is the title track for the band’s upcoming ninth album, due for release on October 2 via Nuclear Blast.

Singer/guitarist Alexi Laiho says: “To me, it seems like I Worship Chaos has a lot darker vibe in it than the previous albums and so far everyone has told me that the songs are a lot catchier this time, which I’m definitely glad about.

“To sum it up, it’s angry, dark and catchy as fuck. I think it’s safe to say I Worship Chaos is Children Of Bodom reborn even more pissed off.”

The album will be available in CD, 2LP, digibook and CD/DVD digibook formats and can be pre-ordered here.

They’ll hit the road across the UK with Megadeth and Lamb Of God in November.

I WORSHIP CHAOS TRACKLIST

  1. iHurt 2. My Bodom (I Am The Only One) 3. Morrigan 4. Horns 5. Prayer For The Afflicted 6. I Worship Chaos 7. Hold Your Tongue 8. Suicide Bomber 9. All For Nothing 10. Widdershins

Digibook bonus tracks

  1. Mistress Of Taboo (Plasmatics cover) 2. Danger Zone (Kenny Loggins cover) 3. Black Winter Day (Amorphis cover)