Children Of Bodom detail I Worship Chaos

Children Of Bodom have revealed details of ninth album I Worship Chaos.

The band, who recently parted ways with guitarist Roope Latvala after 12 years, will release the follow-up to 2013’s Halo Of Blood on October 2 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Alexi Laiho says: “We are close to putting the finishing touches on I Worship Chaos, and as much fun – but most importantly raw, literally bloody-knuckled hard work – as it has been making it, I’m more than happy and even more anxious to share this chaos with the rest of the world.

“Put your shades and helmets on, it will get very dark and it might hurt – in a perfect COB fashion of course!”

The band say they’ll embark on a “momentous worldwide trek” to support the album, with full details to be issued in due course.

I Worship Chaos tracklist