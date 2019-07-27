Check out the setlist from Slipknot's first US show in three years

Slipknot have kicked off their US Knotfest Roadshow with a 17-song set at the 22,500-capacity Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA, USA.

The band's set was their first full-length US show since playing at Loudfest in Louisville, KY in October 2016, although they returned to live action in May with a two song set on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The set included two new songs from upcoming album We Are Not Your Kind: Unsainted, which premiered in May, and All Out Life, which was launched last October. New single Solway Firth was not performed.

The only change to the setlist that accompanied the band's return to the stage at the Rockfest Festival, held at the Hyvinkää Airfield in Finland in June, is that The Negative One was absent.

Slipknot's next show is at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, San Bernardino, CA, USA (full dates below). The Mountain View setlist is below, along with with a pair of crowd-shot videos.

Setlist: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA, USA

People = Shit

(sic)

Get This

Unsainted

Disasterpiece

Before I Forget

The Heretic Anthem

Psychosocial

The Devil in I

Prosthetics

Vermilion

Custer

Sulfur

All Out Life

Duality

Encore:

Spit It Out

Surfacing

Slipknot - The 2019 Knotfest Roadshow

Jul 27: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Aug 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 04: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 06: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 10: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA (Slipknot and Gojira only)

Aug 11: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 16: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 24: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 25: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 03: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 04: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 06: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 07: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 08: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX