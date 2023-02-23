Check out the fret-bendingly good video for Firebird from US math rockers Covet

US math rock trio Covet have shared their new video for their brand new single Firebird, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming third album catharsis, which Covet will release through Triple Crown Records in April 7.

Covet feature the considerable guitar talents of Yvette Young, along with bassist Jessica Burdeaux and drummer Brandon Dove, both of whom joined the band last year.

“When my mom first emigrated to America, she balled out and got a red Pontiac Firebird," Young explains of the new single. "I hope it sounds like cruising down the highway with the wind blowing in your hair. I really wanted to lean into the catchiness of a melody and see how I could push some rock-n-roll tropes until something almost becomes cheesy—but not quite yet. Hopefully, the lighthearted and silly nature of the video reflects that."

catharsis has ben produced by Scott Evans (Thrice, Samiam). You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

“I try to follow what excites me without heeding anybody’s expectations," adds Young. "I’m leaning into melodies, tones, and textures and trying to use them to transport listeners. The whole concept is escaping into a fantasy realm where the songs depict different characters and their own worlds."

Pre-order catharsis.

(Image credit: Triple Crown Records)

Covet: catharsis

1. Coronal

2. Firebird

3. Bronco

4. Vanquish

5. Interlude

6. Smolder

7. Merlin

8. Lovespell