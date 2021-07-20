Thrice announce new album Horizons/East and share hypnotic new single Scavengers

Thrice have announced the arrival of their 11th studio album, Horizons/East, set for release September 17 via Epitaph Records.

Mixed by Scott Evans, Horizons/East – described in a press release as a "soundtrack for deeper dreaming" – follows 2018's Palms, and was recorded and self-produced by the band at their own New Grass Studio.

Alongside the announcement, the Californian quartet have also released a first glimpse of the album with the new single, Scavengers.

Bound by a looping, murky guitar riff and rolling percussion, vocalist Dustin Kensrue breezily chants over the mix. Ever so hypnotic, Scavengers is a speculative meditation that sees Kensrue focusing on his previous "toxic worldviews", adding that "a lot of people that I love are still in that place". Mysterious stuff.

Horizons/East is available to pre-order now. In the meantime, listen to Scavengers below.

Horizons/East Tracklist:

The Color Of The Sky

Scavengers

Buried In The Sun

Northern Lights

Summer Set Fire To The Rain

Still Life

The Dreamer

Robot Soft Exorcism

Dandelion Wine

Unitive/East