Thrice announce new album Horizons/East and share hypnotic new single Scavengers

Thrice share details on their 11th studio album, Horizons/East, and drop its first single, Scavengers

Thrice
(Image credit: Matt Vogel)

Thrice have announced the arrival of their 11th studio album, Horizons/East, set for release September 17 via Epitaph Records.

Mixed by Scott Evans, Horizons/East – described in a press release as a "soundtrack for deeper dreaming" – follows 2018's Palms, and was recorded and self-produced by the band at their own New Grass Studio. 

Alongside the announcement, the Californian quartet have also released a first glimpse of the album with the new single, Scavengers.

Bound by a looping, murky guitar riff and rolling percussion, vocalist Dustin Kensrue breezily chants over the mix. Ever so hypnotic, Scavengers is a speculative meditation that sees Kensrue focusing on his previous "toxic worldviews", adding that "a lot of people that I love are still in that place". Mysterious stuff.

Horizons/East is available to pre-order now. In the meantime, listen to Scavengers below.

Horizons/East Tracklist:

The Color Of The Sky
Scavengers
Buried In The Sun
Northern Lights
Summer Set Fire To The Rain
Still Life
The Dreamer
Robot Soft Exorcism
Dandelion Wine
Unitive/East

