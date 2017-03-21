Cheap Trick announce 3-date UK tour

Cheap Trick have announced a three-date UK tour which will take place this summer.

Vocalist Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson and drummer Daxx Nielsen will play sets in London, Manchester and Bristol in June – with the shows lined up in support of 2016’s Bang, Zoom, Crazy… Hello – their 17th studio album and their first since 2009’s The Latest.

The band say in a statement: “We love touring the world and playing music to our loyal fan base – this is what we do and we’ll probably never quit!

“We’re as excited and energised today as we’ve ever been and we can’t wait to hit the UK this summer!”

Tickets for all three shows go on general sale from 10am on March 24 via MyTicket and SeeTickets.

Last month, Cheap Trick confirmed they were in the studio working on their next album.

They tweeted: “We’ve been in the studio working on a new album – hope to have completed by spring and released at the beginning of summer 2017.”

Cheap Trick were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year. The ceremony saw the band reunited onstage with former drummer Bun E Carlos.

The band are currently on tour across North America. Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below, with the newly announced shows highlighted in bold.

Mar 24: Windsor The Colosseum, ON

Mar 25: Toledo Rock The Arena, OH

Apr 28: Laughlin Edgewater Casino, NV

Apr 29: Sparks Nugget Resort Casino, NV

May 20: Fresno Big Fresno Fair, CA

Jun 23: Vitoria Gasteiz Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 25: Hinwil Rock Am Ring, Switzerland

Jun 27: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Jun 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Jun 29: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jul 07: Peoria Riverfront, IL

Jul 11: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 13: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 14: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Jul 15: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Jul 17: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 18: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 20: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theatre, NY

Jul 21: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 22: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 25: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 26: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 28: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 30: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Aug 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 02: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 06: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Chicago Hunthington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 11: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 12: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 15: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 19: The Woodlands Cynthis Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Del Valle Austin360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 26: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 29: San Diego Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 01: Marysville Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 02: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 04: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 08: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 09: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 16: Deadwood Jam, SD

Sep 21: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Saskatoon Sasktel Sports Centre, SK

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 01: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

The top 10 best Cheap Trick songs