Chantel McGregor issues Take The Power video

Chantel McGregor is premiering the video for her track Take The Power exclusively via TeamRock.

The song is taken from McGregor’s upcoming second album Lose Control, released on October 9 via Tis Rock Music. The video for Take The Power was filmed in Edinburgh. It is produced by Sine Wave Media and directed by Richard Weston.

On her thought process for the album, McGregor says: “I drew inspiration from the TV shows True Detective and True Blood and studied the literary works of Tennessee Williams, Carson McMullers and Mark Twain.

“I also surrounded myself with imagery from artists and photographers such as Walker Evans and Clarence John Laughlin, all to immerse myself in the sinister, dark world of depravation, magic and voodoo, writing most of the songs from the perspective of the disturbed flawed characters.”

She is currently touring the UK, with a show at Birmingham Temple on October 1 up next.

Oct 01: Birmingham Temple

Oct 02: Ruislip Tropic

Oct 09: Halifax Playhouse

Oct 10: Southport Atkinson Blues Festival

Oct 16: Doncaster Dome

Oct 17: Retford Elms

Oct 21: Sheffield Greystones

Oct 22: Edinburgh Caves

Oct 23: Glasgow Nice n’Sleazy

Oct 24: Carlisle Venue

Oct 26: Salisbury Arts Centre

Oct 27: Exeter Phoenix

Oct 28: Bridport Arts Centre

Oct 29: Brighton Komedia

Oct 31: Lincoln Engine Shed