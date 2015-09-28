Chantel McGregor issues Take The Power video

Chantel McGregor is premiering the video for her track Take The Power exclusively via TeamRock.
The song is taken from McGregor’s upcoming second album Lose Control, released on October 9 via Tis Rock Music. The video for Take The Power was filmed in Edinburgh. It is produced by Sine Wave Media and directed by Richard Weston.
On her thought process for the album, McGregor says: “I drew inspiration from the TV shows True Detective and True Blood and studied the literary works of Tennessee Williams, Carson McMullers and Mark Twain.
“I also surrounded myself with imagery from artists and photographers such as Walker Evans and Clarence John Laughlin, all to immerse myself in the sinister, dark world of depravation, magic and voodoo, writing most of the songs from the perspective of the disturbed flawed characters.”
She is currently touring the UK, with a show at Birmingham Temple on October 1 up next.
CHANTEL MCGREGOR TOUR DATES 2015
Oct 01: Birmingham Temple
Oct 02: Ruislip Tropic
Oct 09: Halifax Playhouse
Oct 10: Southport Atkinson Blues Festival
Oct 16: Doncaster Dome
Oct 17: Retford Elms
Oct 21: Sheffield Greystones
Oct 22: Edinburgh Caves
Oct 23: Glasgow Nice n’Sleazy
Oct 24: Carlisle Venue
Oct 26: Salisbury Arts Centre
Oct 27: Exeter Phoenix
Oct 28: Bridport Arts Centre
Oct 29: Brighton Komedia
Oct 31: Lincoln Engine Shed