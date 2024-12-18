Celtic harpist Joy Shannon shares video for Corr Bán (Tar Árais Dom) featuring Heilung's Karl Uwe Faust

Irish harpist Joy Shannon has shared a new video for the mesmeric Corr Bán (Tar Árais Dom) featuring Heilung's Karl Uwe Faust.

The tracks is taken from Shannon's recently released album An Chailleach. As well as Faust, Shannon has also collaborated with with dark folk band Osi And The Jupiter, ambient artist Leila Abdul-Rauf, singer and guitarist Jessica Way (Worm Ouroboros), folk metal band Aerial Ruin, and singer and songwriter Emily Jane White on the new album.

“Corr Bán (Tar Árais Dom) is inspired by death rituals performed in ancient Ireland," Shannon explains. "The song title, in Irish, means “White Crane come back to me”. The two imagined this song as a chant, featuring ancient drums and throat singing, to accompany the dead on their journey on the wings of cranes to the Irish afterlife, or Tír na n’Óg. The lyrics, in Irish, say a prayer for the dead to return to be born again, when the crane comes back to Ireland in its migration.”

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for An Chailleach below.

Get An Chailleach.

Joy Shannon - “Corr Bán (Tar Árais Dom)” (feat. Kai Uwe Faust) - YouTube Watch On

Joy Shannon: An Chailleach

1. Corr Bán

2. Cailleach (feat. Jessica Way)

3. The Crone of Loughcrew

4. The Spell (feat. Emily Jane White)

5. Mo Corra

6. Caer Ibormeith (feat. Osi and the Jupiter and Leila Abdul Rauf)

7. Airmid (feat. Leila Abdul Rauf)

8. Heather (feat. Osi And The Jupiter)

9. The Cannon Fire (feat. Aerial Ruin) (music and lyrics written by J. L. Fox of Fox and the Red Hares)

10. The Cailleach Well

11. Stupstock (feat. Emily Jane White)

12. The Flood13. Leaving (feat. Leila Abdul Rauf)

14. Song of My Father

15. Corr Bán (Tar Árais Dom) (Feat. Kai Uwe Faust of Heilung)