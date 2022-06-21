Cellar Darling announce UK dates for October

By ( ) published

Swiss prog trio Cellar Darling return to the UK for first live dates here since 2019

Cellar Darling
(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Swiss prog rock trio Cellar Darling have announced a run of UK tour dates for this October. This will be the band's first return to the UK since they supported Opeth in October 2019.

"We are pleased to announce that this October, we are finally returning to the UK," the band exclaim. "Tickets goon sale tomorrow 10am and we cannot wait to see you this autumn."

Cellar Darling released the 11-minute long Dance at the beginning of last year, a song inspired by the dancing plague of 1518, and their first new music since the release of the acclaimed The Spell in 2019.

The band have been performing at various festivals throughout the summer.

Cellar Darling UK 20222 tour dates:
Oct 23: Glasgow Stereo
Oct 24: Newcastle The Cluny 2
Oct 25: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Oct 27: Manchester Deaf Institute
Oct 28: Leeds Key Cub
Oct 29: London The Dome
Oct 30: Dover The Booking Hall.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 22, at 10am.

Get tickets.

Cellar Darling

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.