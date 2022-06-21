Cellar Darling announce UK dates for October

Swiss prog rock trio Cellar Darling have announced a run of UK tour dates for this October. This will be the band's first return to the UK since they supported Opeth in October 2019.

"We are pleased to announce that this October, we are finally returning to the UK," the band exclaim. "Tickets goon sale tomorrow 10am and we cannot wait to see you this autumn."

Cellar Darling released the 11-minute long Dance at the beginning of last year, a song inspired by the dancing plague of 1518, and their first new music since the release of the acclaimed The Spell in 2019.

The band have been performing at various festivals throughout the summer.

Cellar Darling UK 20222 tour dates:

Oct 23: Glasgow Stereo

Oct 24: Newcastle The Cluny 2

Oct 25: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 27: Manchester Deaf Institute

Oct 28: Leeds Key Cub

Oct 29: London The Dome

Oct 30: Dover The Booking Hall.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 22, at 10am.

Get tickets.