Caravan to release 9-disc box set covering material recorded between 1970-1975

Caravan are to released a new box set featuring music they recorded on the Decca/Deram labels in the early to mid-70s.

Caravan: The Decca/Deram Years (An Anthology) 1970-1975 will be spread across a total of nine CDs, and will include a host of studio albums, bonus tracks and live recordings – including two CDs recorded live at the BBC.

In addition, the disc Live At Fairfield Halls from 1974 will be included, while the eight gatefold digipacks will feature the original album artwork and a 44-page history of the band will also feature.

The collection will launch on September 6 through Decca-Pop. Find full details below.

Meanwhile, Camel have a number of shows lined up over the coming weeks and months, kicking off with an appearance at the Cambridge Rock Festival on July 27.

Caravan: The Decca/Deram Years (An Anthology) 1970-1975

CD1: If I Could Do It All Over Again, I'd Do It All Over You

1. If I Could Do It All Over Again, I'd Do It All Over You

2. And I Wish I Were Stoned / Don't Worry

3. As I Feel I Die

4. With an Ear to the Ground / You Can Make It / Martinian / Only Cox / Reprise

5. Hello Hello

6. Asforteri

7. Can't Be Long Now / Françoise / For Richard / Warlock

8. Limits

9. A Day in the Life of Maurice Haylett

10. Why? (And I wish I were Stoned)

11. Clipping the 8t (hello hello)

12. As I Feel I Die

CD2: In The Land Of Grey And Pink

1. Golf Girl

2. Winter Wine

3. Love to Love You (And Tonight Pigs Will Fly)

4. In the Land of Grey and Pink

5. Nine Feet Underground

6. I don't know it's name (Alias The Word)

7. Aristocracy

8. It's likely to have a name next week

9. Group Girl

10. Disassociation/100% Proof

CD3: Waterloo Lily

1. Waterloo Lily

2. Nothing at All / It's Coming Soon / Nothing at All (Reprise)

3. Songs and Signs

4. Aristocracy

5. The Love in Your Eye / To Catch Me a Brother / Subsultus / Debouchement / Tilbury Kecks

6. The World is Yours

7. Pye's June thing

8. Ferdinand

9. Looking left, looking right / Pye's Loop

CD4: For Girls Who Grow Plump In The Night

1. Memory Lain, Hugh / Headloss

2. Hoedown

3. Surprise, Surprise

4. C'thlu Thlu

5. The Dog, The Dog, He's at It Again

6. Be All Right / Chance of a Lifetime

7. L'Auberge du Sanglier / A Hunting We Shall Go / Pengola / Backwards / A 8. Hunting We Shall Go (reprise)

8. Memory Lain, Hugh / Headloss

9. No! (Be Alright ) / Waffle (Chance of a lifetime)

10. He Who Smelt it Dealt it (Memory Lain, Hugh)

11. Surprise, surprise

12. Derek's Long Thing

CD5: Caravan & The New Symphonia

1. Introduction by Alan Black / Memory Lain, Hugh / Headloss

2. The Dog, The Dog, He's at it again

3. Hoedown

4. Introduction / Virgin On The Ridiculous

5. The Love in Your Eye

6. Mirror for the Day

7. Virgin on the Ridiculous

8. For Richard

9. A Hunting We Shall Go

CD6: Cunning Stunts

1. The Show of Our Lives

2. Stuck in a Hole

3. Lover

4. No Backstage Pass

5. Welcome the Day

6. The Dabsong Conshirtoe

7. Fear and Loathing in Tollington Park Rag

8. Stuck in a Hole

9. Keeping back my love

CD7: Live At The Fairfield Halls, 1974

1. Memory Lain, Hugh / Headloss

2. Virgin On The Ridiculous

3. Be Alright / Chance Of A Lifetime

4. The Love In Your Eye

5. L'Auberge Du Sanglier / A Hunting We Shall Go / Pengola / Backwards / A Hunting We Shall Go (Reprise)

6. The Dog, The Dog, He's At It Again

7. For Richard

8. Hoedown

CD8: The Show Of Our Lives: Live At The BBC 1970-1975

Pt.1

1. If I Could Do It All Over Again, I'd Do It All Over You

2. Hello, Hello

3. As I Feel I Die

4. Love to Love You

5. Love Song Without Flute

6. In The Land of Grey and Pink

7. Nine Feet Underground

8. Feelin' Reelin' Squealin

9. A Huntin' We Shall Go

10. Waffle Part One: Be Alright / Chance of a Lifetime

CD 9: The Show Of Our Lives: Live At The BBC 1970-1975

Pt.2

1. Memory Lain Hugh

2. Headloss

3. The Love in Your Eye

4. Mirror for the Day

5. Virgin on the Ridiculous

6. For Richard

7. The Dabsong Conshirto

8. Stuck in a Hole

9. The Show of our Lives

Caravan 2019 UK tour dates

Jul 27: Cambridge Rock Festival

Aug 09: Stoke On Trent Eleven

Sep 07: Sedlescomb Big Green Cardigan Festival

Oct 12: Haslemere Hall

Oct 25: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Oct 26: London Prog VIII @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire