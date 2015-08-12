Cannibal Corpse line up North American tour

Cannibal Corpse have announced a 26-date North American tour with Cattle Decapitation.

The Florida metal icons start the jaunt with a show in Jacksonville on October 8. Swedish outfit Soreption are also onboard for the trek.

Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster saying: “We’re very excited to be hitting the road with Cattle Decapitation and Soreption, two killer bands that we know our fans will love. Get ready for a night of complete brutality.”

Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan adds: “We’ve wanted to tour with Cannibal Corpse ever since we started touring and we’re glad that’s finally going to be a reality.”

Tickets go on sale on August 14.

Cannibal Corpse released 13th album A Skeletal Domain last year, while Cattle Decapitation’s seventh record The Anthropocene Extinction came out this month. Cannibal Corpse played at Bloodstock festival at the weekend.

CANNIBAL CORPSE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2015

Oct 08: Jacksonville Underbelly, FL Oct 09: Durham Motorco, NC Oct 10: Winston-Salem Ziggy’s, NC Oct 12: Richmond The Broadberry, VA Oct 13: Reading Reverb, PA Oct 14: Long Island The Emporium, NY Oct 15: Pawtucket The Met, RI Oct 16: Poughkeepsie The Chance Theater, NY Oct 17: Syracuse The Lost Horizon, NY Oct 19: Huntington VClub Live, WV Oct 20: Clarksville The Warehouse, TN Oct 21: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN Oct 23: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX Oct 24: Tucson Club XS, AZ Oct 25: San Bernardino KnotFest, CA Oct 27: Farmington Top Deck, NM Oct 28: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO Oct 29: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE Oct 30: Palatine Durty Nellies, IL Oct 31: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN Nov 01: Grand Rapids The Pyramid Scheme, MI Nov 03: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA Nov 04: Louisville Expo Five, KY Nov 05: Birmingham Zydeco, AL Nov 06: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL Nov 07: Orlando Venue 578, FL