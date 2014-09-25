Cannibal Corpse drop Killer video

Cannibal Corpse have released a video for their track Kill Or Become.
It’s taken from their 13th album, A Skeletal Domain, which was launched earlier this month.
Bassist Alex Webster said of the follow-up to 2012’s Torture: “It’s a death metal album, so it should be kind of dark and eerie sounding – but I think this one’s a little more than normal.”
The band are currently the subject of controversy in Russia, with religious protestors accusing them of blasphemy and attempting to have tour dates cancelled.
Tracklist
High Velocity Impact Spatter
Sadistic Embodiment
Kill Or Become
A Skeletal Domain
Headlong Into Carnage
The Murderers Pact
Funeral Cremation
Icepick Lobotomy
Vector Of Cruelty
Bloodstained Cement
Asphyxiate To Resuscitate
Hollowed Bodies