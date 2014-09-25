Cannibal Corpse drop Killer video

Cannibal Corpse have released a video for their track Kill Or Become.

It’s taken from their 13th album, A Skeletal Domain, which was launched earlier this month.

Bassist Alex Webster said of the follow-up to 2012’s Torture: “It’s a death metal album, so it should be kind of dark and eerie sounding – but I think this one’s a little more than normal.”

The band are currently the subject of controversy in Russia, with religious protestors accusing them of blasphemy and attempting to have tour dates cancelled.

