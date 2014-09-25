Trending

Cannibal Corpse drop Killer video

By Metal Hammer  

View promo for track from A Skeletal Domain

Cannibal Corpse have released a video for their track Kill Or Become.

It’s taken from their 13th album, A Skeletal Domain, which was launched earlier this month.

Bassist Alex Webster said of the follow-up to 2012’s Torture: “It’s a death metal album, so it should be kind of dark and eerie sounding – but I think this one’s a little more than normal.”

The band are currently the subject of controversy in Russia, with religious protestors accusing them of blasphemy and attempting to have tour dates cancelled.

Tracklist

  1. High Velocity Impact Spatter

  2. Sadistic Embodiment

  3. Kill Or Become

  4. A Skeletal Domain

  5. Headlong Into Carnage

  6. The Murderers Pact

  7. Funeral Cremation

  8. Icepick Lobotomy

  9. Vector Of Cruelty

  10. Bloodstained Cement

  11. Asphyxiate To Resuscitate

  12. Hollowed Bodies

