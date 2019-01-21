Cannibal Corpse bring in Erik Rutan to replace Pat O'Brien

Cannibal Corpse have announced they’ve brought Erik Rutan into their live lineup to replace guitarist Pat O’Brien.

O’Brien was arrested last month in Florida after an incident where it’s alleged he forced his way into an occupied family home, ran towards police brandishing a knife when confronted outside the property, while at the same time, his nearby rented home went up in flames.

He’s was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and burglary of an occupied dwelling and was released on bail in December.

As a result, he won’t take part in Cannibal Corpse’s upcoming live shows – which includes a tour with Slayer, Lamb Of God and Amon Amarth – so the band have decided to bring in Rutan, who has previously produced four of Cannibal Corpse’s studio albums.

A statement from the band reads: “Cannibal Corpse have announced that Erik Rutan will fill in for guitarist Pat O'Brien as O'Brien tends to personal issues.

“Rutan will appear live with the band for the Decibel Magazine Tour and the upcoming US leg of Slayer's final tour happening this May alongside Slayer, Lamb of God, and Amon Amarth.

“This won’t be the first time these death metal powerhouses have worked together – Rutan has produced four albums with Cannibal Corpse: Kill, Evisceration Plague, Torture and Red Before Black, and is uniquely equipped to fill the role.

“He is one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists and is known for his time as part of Morbid Angel – who are co-headlining the Decibel tour alongside Cannibal Corpse – throughout the 90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals, guitars and production duties for his current band Hate Eternal.”

The band issued a statement about O’Brien last month to let fans know that he was “getting the help he needs,” while Deana Mazurkiewicz – the wife of Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul – launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for O’Brien who lost all his possessions in the house fire.